Rouhani calls for immediate relief to flood-hit regions of northern country

Rouhani ordered the two ministers to mobilize all facilities of the neighboring cities for providing immediate relief to people in flood-hit areas in the north of the country.

Referring to weather forecasts about the high probability of frequent precipitation in the coming months, the president ordered all related organisations to be ready and make the necessary predictions for similar disasters.

Accordingly, the readiness and coordination of the relief forces, the Red Crescent and the Emergency were also highlighted by President Rouhani.

Heavy rainfall has led to flash flood and landslides in northern provinces of Gilan, Mazandaran, and Golestan, damaging houses, bridges and other facilities in the coastal provinces. The floods and lightning have claimed five lives and hundreds of trapped people have been rescued by rescue teams so far.

MAH/PR