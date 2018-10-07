Flash floods sweep away people's houses in northern Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Heavy rain in the north of Iran has caused floods that have left trail of destruction in many villages and about 27 cities. The rivers have burst their banks in several locations causing damages to bridges over them and sweeping away fields and peoples' houses. Some 9 people have so far been reported killed while the government officials including President Rouhani have ordered officials to mobilize all forces and equipment to help the people in affected areas. The following photos show the village of Soleimanabad in Tenekabon, Mazandaran Province, where houses have been submerged by the flash floods.