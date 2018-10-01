Washington’s behavior is containable: Amir-Abdollahian

He made the remarks in a Saturday meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Tehran Riza Hakan Tekin.

Dividing countries of the region from each other is among plans of the US and Israeli regime, he said, adding that international developments reveal that the White House’ behavior is containable.

Touching upon the importance of Iran-Turkey parliamentary ties, Amir-Abdollahian said that besides political relations, the people of the two countries also enjoy strong historic ties.

Elsewhere he highlighted that Iran believes in political solutions for addressing regional crises, especially in Yemen.

Turkish envoy, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the increased level of ties between the two nations and highlighted the need to further expand bilateral relations.

History shows that those who use terrorism to reach their goals will become victims of terrorism themselves, he said, adding that Turkey will continue cooperation to establish security in the region.

