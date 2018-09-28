Some must have pulled a prank on Israeli PM: Iran deputy FM

“I believe that some people have pulled a prank on Netanyahu and this time they have referred him to Turquzabad,” Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the political deputy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, said a day after the Israeli Prime minister at the UN General Assembly accused Iran of hiding nuclear material at a secret warehouse in Turquzabad, a district in the south of the capital Tehran.

Araghchi added that “I believe some people have been pulling his leg [on this one].”

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreing Minister Zarif said in a tweet that “No arts & craft show will ever obfuscate that Israel is only regime in our region with a *secret* and *undeclared* nuclear weapons program - including an *actual atomic arsenal*." He futher called on Israel to "fess up and open its illegal nuclear weapons program to international inspectors."

