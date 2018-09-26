Syrian Army advances in depth of Sweida Badyia

SANA’s reporter said that army units regained fire control over the area of Qabar al-Sheikh Hasan from the western, northwestern and southwestern sides of al-Safa hills in parallel with restoring a number of areas in Ard Qa’a al-Banat area after fierce clashes with ISIL terrorists.

Scores of ISIL terrorists were killed due to the army’s tactical operation in the area, according to the reporter.

The reporter added that army units continued chasing ISIL in the area of al-Safa hills and tightening noose on their remnants.

SANA/MNA