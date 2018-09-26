  1. Politics
Syrian Army advances in depth of Sweida Badyia

SWEIDA, Sep. 26 (MNA) – Units of Syrian Arab Army restored control over large strategic areas in the rocky cliffs of al-Safa hills area in the depth of Sweida Badyia (desert).

SANA’s reporter said that army units regained fire control over the area of Qabar al-Sheikh Hasan from the western, northwestern and southwestern sides of al-Safa hills in parallel with restoring a number of areas in Ard Qa’a al-Banat area after fierce clashes with ISIL terrorists.

Scores of ISIL terrorists were killed due to the army’s tactical operation in the area, according to the reporter.

The reporter added that army units continued chasing ISIL in the area of al-Safa hills and tightening noose on their remnants.

