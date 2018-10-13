Scores of ISIL killed in army’s operations in Sweida Badyia

SANA’s reporter in Sweida said that army units continued their military operations agaisnt ISIL movements and fortified positions in the rocky cliffs area as the army’s artillery and warplanes directed intensive strikes against ISIL, destroying their fortified points, dens, arms and munitions.

A number of ISIL terrorists were killed as a result of the army’s strikes, the reporter added.

The reporter said that the army tightened grip on ISIL and clashed with a number of them who tried to infiltrate towards one of army’s points in the cliffs in a desperate attempt to break the siege imposed on them by the army, killing and injuring many of them.

SANA/MNA