Russia to supply S-300 to Syria within 2 weeks: Minister

Within two weeks Russia will deliver to Damascus an S-300 air defense system, previously suspended on a request by Israel, according to Russia Today. It comes as part of response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane amid an Israeli air raid on Syria.

The crash which killed 15 Russian service members had forced Moscow to take "adequate retaliatory measures to increase the safety of Russian military fighting international terrorism in Syria," Shoigu was quoted as saying by the Moscow Times.

MNA/PR