  1. Politics
24 September 2018 - 19:42

Russia to supply S-300 to Syria within 2 weeks: Minister

Russia to supply S-300 to Syria within 2 weeks: Minister

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Russia will supply an S-300 surface-to-air missile system to Syria within two weeks, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

Within two weeks Russia will deliver to Damascus an S-300 air defense system, previously suspended on a request by Israel, according to Russia Today. It comes as part of response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane amid an Israeli air raid on Syria.

The crash which killed 15 Russian service members had forced Moscow to take "adequate retaliatory measures to increase the safety of Russian military fighting international terrorism in Syria," Shoigu was quoted as saying by the Moscow Times. 

MNA/PR

News Code 138042
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News