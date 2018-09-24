Iran holding up its end of nuclear deal: Theresa May

"From what we see, we believe that it is doing that," May said in an interview with "CBS This Morning", which will be aired on Monday.

May stressed that the JCPOA should stay in place, while at the same time going with the baseless and repetitive pretext that the deal would prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon despite the Islamic Republic's clear stance against the development of nuclear weapons.

"We believe that that should stay in place," she said. "And others involved in putting that deal together believe that it should stay in place."

She went on to side with the US, however, that Iran's regional influence and missile program should be looked at, but stressed that the nuclear deal should still stay in place.

The administration of US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on May 8, despite objections from the three European signatories to the agreement, as well as Russia and China.

The pullout was followed by reinstatement of sanctions and Washington's intimidation of other countries to prevent them from doing business with Iran. Meanwhile, EU has been making efforts to convince Iran to stay in the deal by ensuring the country's economic interests in the face of US sanctions.

