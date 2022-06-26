Zoljanah tested again for research purposes: Iran MoD

Seyyed Ahmad Hosseini, a spokesman for the Iranian defense ministry's space organization said three research launches were planned for the Zoljanah satellite launch vehicle, a second of which was carried out. He added that the second test was for research purposes and the third test will also be for research purposes as well.

Hosseini added Zoljanah is a three-stage carrier that can compete with the world’s current carriers, and has two stages of solid propulsion and a single liquid one.

He also said that Zuljanah will carry satellites to low-earth orbit.

Zoljanah, also spelled Zuljanah, was made by the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics and was unveiled on 1 February 2021.

KI