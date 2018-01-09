Tehran subway hits world record in ride number

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Managing Director of Tehran Urban and Suburban Railway Operation Company Farnoush Nobakht says the total number of Tehran's subway trips exceeded 7.57 billion.

The number of trips made by subway in Tehran has exceeded 7,558 million trips in this year, thus, the trip record with this fleet has so far been able to exceed the current record of the world.

This was brought out on Tuesday by the Managing Director of Tehran Urban and Suburban Railway Operation Company Farnoush Nobakht in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

"The use of public transport is now a top priority in the metropolises of the country, and among public transport means subway has drew more attention for its safety, security, cheapness and speed, and the Tehran Subway has always been a pioneer among urban rail lines of the country,” asserted the official.

The MD of Tehran Metro pointed out that Tehran's subway is considered not only in the country but also in the whole Middle East as one of the most modern and largest public transport fleets.

“Every year, the number of citizens welcoming this clean and secure means of transportation is increasing,” said Ms. Nobakht adding that, “We hope that by increasing the subway cars, we will be able to meet the needs of citizens in the best way.”

Noobakht said that by providing subway cars and equipment, the Tehran subway could upgrade its services, highlighting that, the services to passengers have been improved in recent months within the available capacities.

