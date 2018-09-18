VIDEO: Watch Persepolis' great comeback in AFC Champions League quarterfinal

  1. Video
TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Iran's Persepolis won the second leg of AFC Champions League quarterfinal against Qatar's Al Duhail 3-1. The Iranian team had lost the first leg 0-1 and had conceived the first goal of the second leg. However, fueled by the energy of fans, the team found the back of Qatari's net three times and dramatically advanced to the semifinal of the event. The team will face another Qatari representative Al Sadd on October 2 in Doha in the semifinal of the competition.

