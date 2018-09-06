31st Iran's Children Filmfest. names winners

As reported by the festival’s news headquarters, the list of nominees and winners is as follows:

Best Film for Children:

“White Forehead 2”, produced by Javad Hashemi

“Pastarioni”, produced by Bita Mansouri

“Stammer”, produced by Mahmoud Fotouhi Shahabad

The Golden Butterfly was granted to “Pastarioni”.

Best Film for Youth:

“Orduckly”, produced by Ali Hazrati

“Chubby Boy”, produced by Hossein Qana’at

“Knockout” produced by Gholamreza Ramezani (a joint production of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, and Farabi Cinema Foundation)

The Golden Butterfly was given to ‘Knockout’.

Best Screenplay:

“Pastarioni”, written by Hamzeh Salehi

“Chubby Boy”, written by Hossein Qana’at

“Knockout”, written by Gholamreza Ramezani and Mitra Teimourian

“Stammer”, written by Maral Sajadi

The Golden Butterfly for Best Screenplay was granted to Mitra Teimourian and Gholamreza Ramezani for “Knockout”.

Best Director:

“Chubby Boy”, directed by Hossein Qana’at

“Pastarioni”, directed by Soheil Movafagh

“Third Person Singular”, directed by Vahid Nikkhah Azad

“Knockout”, directed by Gholamreza Ramezani

“Stammer”, directed by Mohammadreza Haji Gholami

The Golden Butterfly for Best Director was granted to ‘Stammer’, directed by Gholamreza Haji Gholami

Best Animated Short (granted to the director):

“Porter”, directed by Darioush Oskoei

“Run Rostam Run”, directed by Hossein Molayemi

“The Fearful Night of Lomo”, directed by Sara Shafieipour

“Wolf and the Herd”, directed by Amir Houshang Moein

“Once Upon a Time”, directed by Mahin Javaherian

The Golden Butterfly for Best Animated Short was granted to ‘Porter’.

Best Short Film (granted to the director):

“Jome’ Gol”, directed by Mohammadreza Haji Gholami

“Pale White”, directed by Gholamreza Jafari

“Marlon”, directed by Dornaz Hajiha

“Like a Good Kid”, directed by Arian Vazir Daftari

The Golden Butterfly for Best Short Film was granted to ‘Marlon’.

Best Children and Youth Actor:

Mohammad Shakeri for “Pastarioni”

Samiar Mohammadi for “Chubby Boy”

Sajad Ismaeili for “Stammer”

Ali Malekian for “Knockout”

The Golden Butterfly for Best Actor was shared by Sajad Ismaeili and Samiar Mohammadi.

Morteza Hosseini was specially thanked by the jury for his performance in “Third Person Singular”.

The Special Jury Prize was given to the feature-length animated movie “The Last Fiction”, directed by Ashkan Rahgozar that entered the competition section.

The Special Jury Prize was granted to Mahmmadreza Haji Gholami, director of the feature film ‘Stammer’.

The jury’s Golden Butterfly for the Best Film for Children was granted to “Pastarioni”, produced by Bita Mansouri.

The jury’s Best Film for Youth was granted to “Knockout”, produced by Gholamreza Ramezani.

The Special Golden Butterfly of Zaven Ghokasian was granted to “Knockout”, directed and produced by Gholamreza Ramezani, the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, collaborated by Farabi Cinema Foundation.

The Golden Statue of Martyr Behnam Mohammadi was given to the short film “Jom’e Gol”, directed by Mohammadreza Haji Gholami.

In the International Competition:

The Golden Butterfly for Best Film went to “Home”, directed and produced by Jong-woo Kim, from South Korea.

The Golden Butterfly for Best Director went to Mohamadreza Haji Gholami from Iran, for “Stammer”.

The Golden Butterfly for Best Script went to Damien Manivel and Kohei Igarashi from France and Japan, for “The Night I Swam”.

The Golden Butterfly for the Special Jury Prize went to Kamila Andini from Indonesia, for “The Seen and Unseen”.

The Golden Butterfly for Best Short Film went to “Just Go!” from Latvia, directed by Pavels Gumennikovs.

The Golden Butterfly for Best Film went to “Mission Kathmandu” from Canada, co-directed by Nancy Florence Savard and Pierre Greco, produced by Nancy Florence Savard.

The Golden Butterfly for Best Director went to Ashkan Rahgozar from Iran, for “The Last Fiction”.

The Golden Butterfly for Screenplay went to Ashkan Rahgozar from Iran, for “The Last Fiction”.

The Golden Butterfly for Best Short Film went to “Run Rostam Run”, directed by Hossein Molayemi from Iran.

The Golden Butterfly of the Youth Jury for Best Film went to “Alone” from France, directed by David Moreau, produced by Abel Nahmias.

