Children throughout world exposed to common concerns

In his message to the festival which was inaugurated in central Province of Isfahan on Aug. 30, Noroozi said, ”Portraying the world within cinema frame needs a double art.”

“The world of childhood and adolescences is a world of pureness and limpid life, a world which has a future upon it as enormous as life itself, rich, passionate and genuine. A boundless world, beyond any principals of the adults which brings upon us violence, darkness and obscurity," the message added.

“Cinema, as it reflects children’s joy, also reminds us their pain, sadness and concerns” Noroozi added.

“Isfahan International Film Festival for Children and Youth as a specialized festival with 30 years, of history, is a cultural event which has been held in Isfahan for numerous editions and has welcomed guests from all over the world,” he said.

“Choosing Isfahan as the permanent host of this event is pleasant and honorable occasion and we are deeply thankful for," he said.

“We hope to set the right settings for such event, a film festival aimed for reflecting the small and yet deep and immense world of children the objectivity of their lives alongside their dreams,” Isfahan mayor said.

"Isfahan will be welcoming any who participates in this event trying to bring glory and success to the cinema of children and youth. For a world full of peace, goodness and serenity for all the children around the world,” the message added.

Presided by Alireza Rezadad, Iran’s 31st International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to wrap up on September 5.

