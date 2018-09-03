Oscar-snubbed Mongolian flick gets Isfahan premiere

The Feature-length Live Action International Films section of the festival consists of 23 accepted entries, including “The Children of Genghis” - a production of the Asian country Mongolia.

It is a 2017 movie, made by the director and screenwriter, Zolbayar Dorj. It was the very first Mongolian film to be submitted to the Oscars, among the 92 foreign pictures qualified to enter the 90thAcademy Awards; however, it fell short of getting nominated and sequentially, failed to earn the coveted prize.

Featuring a group of non-actors, the movie portrays the Mongolian tradition of horse racing and child jockeys – a game complementing the other ‘Naadam’ sports, wrestling and archery.

Naadam is a festival in Mongolia which represents the nomadic culture, and acts as an outstanding combination of arts and sports.

Filmed in the beautiful countryside of Mongolia,which is a major feature of the movie, it owns a documentary quality reflected in the honesty of the performances.

It tells the story of two siblings who form a competition in their skills as horseback riders. The younger brother, deemed too inexperienced for the contest, struggles to convince the father to train him. Jealous of his elder, he single-mindedly pursues self-training, soon to learn that love, dedication and trust are all necessary qualities to gain victory.

“The Children of Genghis” has received several international honors such as the Best Cinematography Award in Cathy Pacific Awards, with its Canadian debut at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

The Internet Movie Database (IMDB) displays a 9.3 rating for this Mongolian wonder. It was also screened in the 36th edition of the Fajr International Film Festival.

Presided by Alireza Rezadad, Iran’s 31st International Film Festival for Children and Youth opened on August 30 in the historic city of Isfahan, slated to be wrapped up on September 5.

