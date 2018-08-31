Culture Min. wishes for a world free from violence, hostilities

In his written message to the festival, Salehi also wished that this cinematic event would pave the way for creating a safer world, void of violence and hostilities.

He described children as ‘pure assets’, underlining that “the current generation of Iranian children and youth are the future filmmakers of this country.”

Salehi also stressed the significance of putting the spotlight on fostering creativity and creating innovative ideas.

The Iranian minister said that the event is the best venue to showcase the artistic and cultural values of the historic Province of Isfahan.

Presided by Alireza Reza Dad, the 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated for August 30- September 5 in Isfahan Province.

MS/PR