420 works from 70 countries to take part at Iran's children filmfest.

Addressing a press conference in Tehran, Alireza Rezadad said the event will take place from August 30th to September 5th 2018 at central Province of Isfahan in national and international sections.

He added that the international section comprises the feature length and short fiction films as well as animation feature length and short fiction.

Rezadad underscored that the event attaches great importance to enhancement of social happiness in the society.

He stressed that boosting social happiness would impact the children and youth as the major capital of cinema.

The official reiterated that United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will financially support part of the expenses for the applicants and accepted nominees at the second Youth Filmmaking Olympiad in Iran.

Iran Youth Cinema Center is also seeking to pave the way for presence and cooperation of UNICEF in the Youth Filmmaking Olympiad in Iran.

He added that the festival plans to honor late Iranian-Armenian Director Zaven Ghokasian with a special prize for the first time in the history of the event.

Born in Isfahan in 1950, Ghokasian was graduated from the University of Isfahan in chemistry. His mother's passion led him to become interested in cinema.

He was part of the jury in a number of film festivals in Iran, Austria and Armenia.

Rezadad added that a pair of Japanese filmmaker and artist Hayao Miyazaki's animations including animated features 'Spirited Away' (200 1) and 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004) will hit the silver screen in non-competition section of the festival.

He said selected films of France International Film Festival (Festimaj), and Berlin International Short Film Festival (Interfilm) will be screened in the festival.

Rezadad added that in this edition of the festival three books will be introduced.

