Children filmfest. announces juries for feature-length, short live-action

According to the festival’s news headquarters, the names of the seven-member jury panel, including two Iranian and five foreign members, who will evaluate the selected works in the line-up for the feature-length and short live-action films are as follows:

Beatrix Sartoni:

Born in 1959 in the German part of Sweden, Sartoni lives in the Italian part of Sweden with her family. Since 2001 she is the artistic director of a film festival called “Cinemagia”.

Bakir Bulbul:

Bulbul was born in Konya, Turkey. He graduated from Computer Engineering at Sakarya University. His first documentary short film is “Bulgur Mill” in 2016 which has been selected by many national and international festivals. His debut feature film is “My Short Words”. Development of European cinema in Southeast of Asia and the development of classic cinema of France and Britain for cinematech and active cinematic institutions in region are his greatest concerns.

Pieter van Rijn:

Rijn was born in the year 1964 in Amsterdam. He started his career as a director assistant with Oscar nominated movie “Twin Sisters”. For that reason, he became a successful movies and series director in The Netherland. His most recent movie “Master Spy” has been shown at thirty festivals all around the world and won several international awards, including: Gifoni Award for best film, Munster Filmfest Award by the children’s jury, Golden Film Award Dutch Film Fund, Nepic Award and the National Press Award, Dresden Filmfest Award, Platinum film award- German film box.

Torun Spanberg Slettan:

Slettan has been graduated from Lunds University in Sweden in Cinema Studies course. Then she received her master degree from Copenhag, Denmark University in the same course. Slettan started her cooperation with Swedish festival called BUFF in 2011 and continued her cooperation in different positions as festival coordinator and project manager during the past years. She is a member of Swedish Film Centrum since 2015 and she is also one of the coordinating managers of Nordisk Panorama festival (short and documentary films festival in Scandinavian countries).

Amir Esfandiari:

Esfandiari was born on 1957 in Tehran. He is graduated in business management from North Eastern Massachusetts. In 1997, he began his work as international manager of Farabi Cinema Foundation. Up to now, Esfandiari has attended in many international festivals as head of board of juries, Cairo’s children festival, Golden Apricot festival in Armenia, international festival of Algeria documentary films in Qatar, children and youth festival in Armenia, international children festival of Bangalore as the head of juries, children festival in Tokyo, children festival of China and Bogaz festival in Istanbul.

Feryal Behzad:

Behzad was born on April 25, 1995 in Gorgan, in northern Province of Golestan. She is the director for the following movies: “Passion of Life”, “Silk”, “Kakoli”. She is also the writer and director of “The Valley of Butterflies”, “The Swallows in Love”, “Group of Seven”, “Virus”, “The Story of Yalda Night”, and “Fire at Heart”. She also has received the Silver Award for the best director, A.B.U, silver award for the best director from Shiraz festival and Gifoni festival in Italy for the film named “Kakkoli”, honorary diploma for the best film from children and youth festival for the film “The Valley of Butterflies” which are the titles for this outstanding Iranian director.

Administered by Alireza Reza Dad, the 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth is currently underway in Isfahan and will wrap up on September 5.

