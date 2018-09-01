Lebanese child jury member happy upon arrival in Iran

Chaperoned with her aunt to attend the event held in Isfahan, Mareiya has been interviewed by many journalists among. The excerpts from the interview with the festival’s news headquarters follow:

Tell me a little about yourself.

My name is Mareiya. I’m six and a half years old. I’m very interested in children’s cinema, and I’m so happy to be attending this festival.

What are your hobbies?

I really like sports, painting, reading, and watching movies shown on TV channels.

How did you end up here?

I came to Iran because I have been chosen as a member of the jury, in charge of evaluating films in the international section.Festival officials initially sought a girl aged between nine to twelve years old. However, when a home video captured by my mom featuring myself while delivering a critique on Detol’s TV commercial was handed in to festival officials, I was chosen as a jury member.

What do you think of Isfahan?

I like Isfahan very much. On a ride around the city, the cab driver pointed to Isfahan’s incomparable beauty in the spring. It is my wish to visit this city in that season as well.

How were you welcomed into the city?

The people in charge of the festival really did their best in receiving me as a guest, and I greatly enjoy the opportunity to get to know other children from all around the globe.

In your opinion, what are the main requirements to form accurate evaluations?

I would like to be in a calm and quiet atmosphere so that I can focus while watching the movies – to relish the chance of sharing my perspectives with others, and as a result, to achieve the right decisions.

The 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth is currently underway in Isfahan and will wrap up on September 5.

Interview by: Heba Al-Yousof; Photo by: Mansour Jahani

