Iran's children filmfest. to screen films from Berlin's Interfilm

The selected Interfilm movies are as follows:
"Image Making" from France
"Over the world" from Germany
"Sam the Shepherd" from Spain
"Something" from Germany
"Swimming in Desert" a joint production from US and Spain
"Recycles of Taipei" from Germany
The 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated for August 30- September 5 in Isfahan Province.
You can find the lineup for Iranian and internatioanl films scheduled to be screened at the festival here and here.
MS/PR
