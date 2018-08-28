  1. Culture
28 August 2018 - 18:00

Iran's children filmfest. to screen films from Berlin's Interfilm

ISFAHAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Selected films from Interfilm Berlin International Short Film Festival will be screened in the non-competition section of the 31st International Film Festival for Children and Youth in central Province of Isfahan.

The selected Interfilm movies are as follows:

"Image Making" from France
"Over the world" from Germany
"Sam the Shepherd" from Spain
"Something" from Germany
"Swimming in Desert" a joint production from US and Spain
"Recycles of Taipei" from Germany

The 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated for August 30- September 5 in Isfahan Province.

You can find the lineup for Iranian and internatioanl films scheduled to be screened at the festival here and here

Marjohn Sheikhi

