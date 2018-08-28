Iran's children filmfest. to screen films from Berlin's Interfilm

The selected Interfilm movies are as follows:

"Image Making" from France

"Over the world" from Germany

"Sam the Shepherd" from Spain

"Something" from Germany

"Swimming in Desert" a joint production from US and Spain

"Recycles of Taipei" from Germany

The 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated for August 30- September 5 in Isfahan Province.

You can find the lineup for Iranian and internatioanl films scheduled to be screened at the festival here and here.

MS/PR