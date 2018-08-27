Children filmfest. reveals Iranian feature films lineup

The lineup of movies to take part in this section of the festival are as follows:

"White Forehead 2" directed and produced by Javad Hashemi

"Ordakly" directed by Behrouz Qarib Pour and produced by Ali Hazrati

"Because of an Ampoule" directed by Alireza Mahmoudzadeh and produced by Dariush Aqababaian

"Pastarioni" directed by Soheil Movafaq and produced by Bita Mansouri

"Topoli" directed and produced by Hossein Qana'at

"Doch" directed by Amir Mashhadi Abbas and produced by Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults

"Third Person Singular" directed and produced by Vahid Nikkhah

"Simin" directed and produced by Morteza Atash Bazm

"Knockout" directed by Gholamreza Ramezani and produced by Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults

"Fall Asleep" directed by Mostafa Qorban Pour and produced by Hassan Kalami

"Stutter" directed by Mohammad-Reza Haji Zadeh and produced by Mahmoud Fotohi Shahabadi.

Presided by Alireza Reza Dad, the 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated for August 30- September 5 in Isfahan Province.

