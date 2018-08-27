Iran's children filmfest. unveils intl. lineup

Hamed Soleimanzadeh, Director of the International Section of the Iran International Children and Youth Film Festival said several representatives from foreign accredited festivals will attend in this cinematic event.

Soleimanzadeh said that the foreign representatives are also scheduled to attend several press conferences during the festival slated for August 30- September 5 in the central Province of Isfahan.

Commenting on the changes of this year’s festival, he added there are significant changes in the non-competitive and sideline sections of the event, for instance "we have had discussions with managers of two world-famous festivals, the French Film Festival (Festimaj) and the German Interfilm, which are active in the field of children and youth movies," he added.

He said that the works of these festivals in the fields of children and the environment, children and health, children and tourism, children and self-confidence will be screened in Isfahan.

He underscored that these themes are important for Iran International Children and Youth Film Festival in Isfahan.

The representatives of those festivals are also set to attend a press conference to speak about these works.

Soleimanzadeh underlined that a pair of Japanese filmmaker and artist Hayao Miyazaki's animations including “Spirited Away” and “Howl's Moving Castle” will be screened in the non-competition section of the festival.

He said that Iranian animator Ashkan Passer will also talks about these films.

He added that several other films including "Call" from Armenia, "Behind the Clouds" from Turkey, "Path of Maryam" from Iraq, "My Short Words" from Turkey and "Wolf and Lamb" from Afghanistan will be displayed in the non-competition section of the festival.

Soleimanzadeh said the works from two Parisian film schools will be screened during the festival and two workshops on the topic of writing and directing a child's film will be held on the sidelines.

He also described the festival as the best venue for introducing Iranian children’s films to foreign countries.

"We also have invited a number of directors, festival secretaries and international buyers to come to Iran and watch the films, so we hope they would enjoy the Iranian works and buy the movies," he said.

“This year, several entertaining and educational foreign films for children and youth will be screened during the festival which contain issues such as hope for the future, promotion of self-confidence and children's abilities,” he added.

Soleimanzadeh also expressed hope that families along with their children will watch the movies during the festival.

Presided by Alireza Reza Dad, the 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated for August 30- September 5 in Isfahan Province.

MS/PR