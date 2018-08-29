Russian MoD provides five tons of food to refugees from Idlib

Idlib province is one of Syria's de-escalation zones and a remaining stronghold of insurgency in the country. Russia operates the Abu al-Duhur humanitarian corridor, which allows the residents to leave the province until the insurgency is eliminated.

On Tuesday, Russian military registered 27 truce breaches of ceasefire regime in Syria.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations ceasefire regime has registered 27 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Idlib. The Turkish side has registered one case of ceasefire violations in Aleppo," Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin.

SPUTNIK/MNA