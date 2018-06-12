Russian MoD warns of new fabricated chemical provocation in Deir Ezzor

MOSCOW, Jun. 12 (MNA) –The Russian Defense Ministry has revealed that terrorist organizations have brought canisters containing chlorine to the town of Jafra field in Deir Ezzor province to stage another chemical attack and accuse the Syrian army of it.

The Ministry’s spokesman Major General Igor Konashnikov cited in a press statement ‘confirmed information’ to the effect that terrorist groups, aided and abetted by US special forces, are preparing a new provocation involving toxic agents in Deir Ezzor province.

According to Konashnikov, the planned attack will be filmed and used to justify an aerial shelling by the International Coalition against Syrian governmental targets and terrorist attacks against Syrian army sites in the area.

SANA/MNA