Children filmfest. announces juries of intl. short animation, feature movies

According to the public relations office of the festival, the six-member jury panel comprises two Iranian and four foreign members who will evaluate the selected works in the line-up for international short animation and feature movies competition.

Russian film critic Alena Sycheva, French film director and screenwriter Gilles Lemounaud, German animator and designer Julia Oker, Georgian Animator Ketevan Janelidze, and Iranian animators Omid Khoshnazar and Ali Nouri Oskoei, will evaluate the selected works in the line-up for international short films and feature animations.



Alena Sycheva:

Sycheva is a Russian director and critic. He has studied history, cinema theory and film criticism in the All-Russian State University of Cinematography, VGIK. He works as a journalist and is organizer and director of the Cinema Club. He has also established a cinematic school and is a university professor, lecturer and coach. Sycheva has so far written over 400 articles about cinema, especially animations, short films and children's films. He is a member of the Union of Film Industry Critics of the Russian Film Industry, a member of the Russian animated films association.

Gilles Lemounaud:

Born in Sarburg, Lauren in 1955, Lemounaud, is a French filmmaker and founder of France International Film Festival (Festimaj). He started his career in the audiovisual industry in 1975. In 1977 he was recruited as a production technician in France's Guyana 3. Since 1992, he has set up many cinematic workshops, such as free workshops in schools and France Ministry of Education.

Julia Oker:

Oker is the director and designer of the animation. He was born in 1982 in Fursheim, Germany. From 2003 to 2005, he studied graphic design in Fursheim and Cairo and from 2006 to 2012 at the Academy of the Baden-Wurtberg Film. Oker has produced wide range of films from dramatic black and horrible dramas like "Clarkeyd" to a highly entertaining and comedic film like "The Giraffe." In 2017, Oker produced an animated collection called "Animals" which she likes it very much.

Ketevan Janelidze:

Born in 1975 in Georgia, Janelidze holds a PhD in Art History, a bachelor in public relations from the State University of Film and Theater of Georgia. He has been a studio producer at JFM studios, a professor at the University of Caucasus, the head of the French- Georgian Teacher Training University and director of the Animation Industry in Georgia.

Omid Khoshnazar:

Born in Isfahan, Iran in 1981, Khoshnazar received a BA in Animation from Iran’s National TV Academy in 2005 and an MA in Animation from Luzern University of Applied Science and Arts in 2010. His Trilogy “Zero Degree”, “Labyrinth” and “Parasite” received several awards from the international animation film festivals around the world. He is the founder, executive producer, creative director of Team Studio (Animation & Motiongraphics design Studio), assistant lecturer in Iran's national TV Academy and Digital Art College, digital artist, animation director. So far, he has attended in over 200 national and international films festival and has awarded in several cinematic events.



Ali Noori Oskouie:

Born in 1980 in Iran, Noori Oskouie is a cinema director and screenwriter. He has directed several films including “Mazandaran Dream”, “White Chalk”, “Yellow Nightingale”, “Fox Story”, “Alone”, “Kur-Oghlu”, “Earthquake”, “Circle”, “Animation Eater”, “Continental Divide”, “Pomegrantae Girl's Tale”, “Old harpist”, “Salman-e-Farsi”, “Appearance of the Sun”, “Third Story”, “Melody of Love”, “Flower of Light”, “Color of Love”, “Iran Park” and “Arbaiin”.

Presided by Alireza Reza Dad, the 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated for August 30 to September 5 in Isfahan Province.

MS/PR