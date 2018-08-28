UN offers condolences on tragic deaths of Iranian environmentalists

“Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic deaths of Iranian environmentalists and rangers,” he wrote in a tweet, extending condolences on the deaths of four Iranian environmentalists, Sharif Bajoor, Omid Kohnehpooshi, Rahmat Hakiminia, and Mohammad Pajoohi, who were killed while fighting a forest fire in Marivan, Kurdistan province on August 25.

The UN environment executive director further called the four activists 'heroes', who "risked their lives to protect our environment.”

The four environmentalists were key members of the Sabz Chia Association, an active environmental protection group in Marivan, which was awarded Iran's National Environment Prize by President Hassan Rouhani and former Department of the Environment chief Massoumeh Ebtekar back in 2014.

