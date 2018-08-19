  1. Politics
Road min., Army cmdr. vow to expand coop.

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Army Major General Mousavi and Iranian Roads Minister Akhoundi met on Sunday in Tehran and agreed to expand cooperation between the two entities.

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi and Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Army, exchanged views on the ways to expand cooperation and increase synergy between the ministry and the army.

The two met on Sunday after Akhoundi, at the head of a delegation comprised of his deputies and road ministry’s officials, paid an official visit to the army HQ in Tehran.

While a host of senior commanders of the army were present in the meeting, the two sides discussed the areas that the two entities can jointly work on and help each other to better serve the masses of the people. Finally they reached some agreements which are expected to be followed up by relevant officials.

