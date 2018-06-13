Indian oil imports from Iran surge to highest in May: Reuters

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – India’s oil imports from Iran surged to about 705,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, their highest level since October 2016, according to data obtained by the Reuters.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that according to data from shipping and industry sources, despite the threats of fresh US sanctions, India’s oil imports from Iran increased to about 705,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May.

From June India’s oil imports from Iran could drop because at least two refiners — accounting for about 35 percent of Indian refining capacity of around 5 million bpd — are preparing to curb purchases under pressure from the U.S. sanctions, Reuters said.

The US President Donald Trump unilaterally and lawfully pulled the United States of the nuclear deal with Iran and reinstated economic sanctions with the aim of reaching a new nuclear deal. Meanwhile. Iran has strongly ruled out any possibility to start negotiations on a new pact.

KI/PR