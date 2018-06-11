Iran ships 1st crude to Chile in at least 16 years

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – An oil tanker hauling Iranian crude is making the first delivery to Chile in at least 16 years.

The Monte Toledo, a Suezmax-class tanker able to transport 1 million barrels, is due to reach the Pacific Coast port of San Vicente on July 12, according to signals from the ship. It exited the Persian Gulf earlier this month after loading at Kharg Island, Iran’s main export terminal.

This happens following the remarks made by US President Donald Trump on May 8, who said he would reimpose sanctions on Iran.

Chilean government data show the country hasn’t imported any crude from Iran in at least 16 years. ENAP, which has a refinery at San Vicente, wasn’t immediately available to comment.

When Trump re-imposed sanctions on Iran on May 8, he gave buyers of the country’s oil 180 days to reduce their purchases or be shut out of the US banking system. Since that initial announcement, several European refiners said they’ve received no indication from Washington or their own governments about what they should do next.

The European Union sent a letter to the US Treasury on June 4 asking for exemptions from sanctions.

