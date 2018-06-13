Iranian sailors rescued by Pakistani marines return home

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Consulate General in Karachi announced that all 11 Iranian sailors who were rescued by Pakistani marines in last week managed to return home on Tues. evening.

The eleven Iranian sailors who were rescued by Pakistani marines returned home on Tuesday evening, announced Iranian Consulate General in Karachi.

After encountering technical problems with their fishing boat, the Iranian sailors who were sailing 100 miles off Pakistani waters relayed SOS calls for help and two helicopters of Pakistani army started a search and rescue operation.

One and a half hour later Pakistanis concluded the operation successfully and carried all sailors on board of the troubled boat to Pakistani port city of Karachi. The Iranian nationals were then handed over to Iranian Consulate General in Karachi.

YNG/IRG82941423