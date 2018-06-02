پارسی
Sat 2 June 2018
Iftar banquet at Shrine of Fatima Masumeh
QOM, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masumeh in Qom every night hosts thousands of fast people for Iftar banquet during holy month of Ramadan.
By: Mahdi Bakhshi
2018-06-02 11:08
