CBI governor calls for strengthening FDI in capital market

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Central Bank of Iran Governor Valiollah Seif urged responsible officials in the country to provide suitable ways for foreign investors in order to invest capital in the country with peace of mind.

Facilitation of business environment is one of the main strategies to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country, he said, adding, “Iran should act properly in this respect and must provide suitable ground for foreign investors more attractive than rival countries.”

Turning to FDI attraction in the country, Seif reiterated, “it is obvious that various legal capacities should be used for the development of country’s economy and in this way, moreover backing domestic investors, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) should be taken into serious consideration.”

The more business environment is strengthened in the country, the more FDI will be attracted, the CBI governor emphasized.

There are tight competitions between countries in the field of attracting FDI, he said, adding, “Iran should play a decisive role in this respect in order to attract more foreign investment than regional countries.”

Currently, Iran’s business environment situation is not satisfactory in the international level, so, obstacles ahead of economic activities in the country, that can create more risk to foreign investor, must be removed completely, Seif stipulated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that CBI has taken decisive steps for the unification of exchange rate in the country and in this way, the bank has limited allocation of governmental exchange rate and tried to take more giant steps for strengthening and broadening banking relations in the international level.

In conclusion, CBI Governor Valiollah Seif once again called on supporting foreign investors in the country and said, “suitable ways should be provided for foreign investors in order to invest pertinent capital in the country with peace of mind wholeheartedly.”

