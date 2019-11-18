Iran attends 12th session of UNCTAD

Headed by Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Rahmatollah Akrami, Iranian delegation arrived in Geneva on Sunday to attend the twelfth UNCTAD Debt Management Conference which was held on 18 November and will be finished on 20 November 2019.

The Conference provides a regular biennial forum for sharing experiences and exchanging views between Governments, international organizations, academia and civil society on current developments in debt and on debt management issues in the broader macroeconomic context.

Furthermore, it brings together senior-level national debt managers from around the world to discuss some of the most pertinent topics in the field today.

Around 350 participants from over 100 countries, as well as senior representatives of international, regional and other institutions, participated in the conference.

This year, the Conference addresses such important issues as current trends in the unfolding developing country debt crisis, recent debt transparency initiatives, policies to support long-term debt sustainability, the role of debt and disaster relief and the role of the international community in strengthening debt management.

Iran’s deputy minister of Economic Affairs and Finance is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with some participant officials in the coming days.

