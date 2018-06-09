Turkey to begin another 43-km security wall on southern Iranian border

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Following the relative completion of building a 144-km (90 mile) security wall on its northern border with Iran, Turkey will begin another 43-km security wall on its southern border with the country.

President Tayyip Erdogan said last year Turkey would build walls along its border with Iraq and part of the border with Iran similar to the nearly completed one on its longest border, with Syria.

Turkish authorities announced construction of a 144-kilometre (80-mile) long barrier by State housing developer TOKI, in May as a means of blocking cross-border movements by members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The entire Turkish-Iranian frontier is around 500 kilometres long.

The company will also begin another 43-km security wall on its southern border with Iran.

To beef up security on its Syrian border, TOKI also began constructing a similar wall two years ago to prevent ISIL fighters moving easily between the two countries and to clamp down on illegal crossings.

In June, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said 690 kilometres out of a planned 828 kilometres of the wall had been completed along the frontier with Syria.

