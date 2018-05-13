France’s TOTAL not yet announced possible exit from South Pars Gas Field

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said that France’s oil major ‘Total’ has not yet announced to leave development of Phase 11 of South Pars Gas Field following the US pullout from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Turning to a complaint lodged by Iran against Turkmenistan due to gas exports cut, he added, “it is expected that disagreement between the two countries of Iran and Turkmenistan will be settled through negotiation.”

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit with Turkmen Foreign Minister Raşit Meredow, he said, “positive and constructive talks were held on oil and gas cooperation between the two countries.”

Turkmenistan has been allowed to swap its gas to the Azerbaijan Republic via Iran since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year in 1397 (started March 20, 2018), the oil minister emphasized.

Following the US pullout from Iran’s nuclear deal, European Union along with other signatories of the deal i.e. Russia, China, France, Germany and UK initiated new round of talks to maintain and preserve this international deal.

