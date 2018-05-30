Leader orders 'Hudud' against convicts of sexual assault in Tehran's school

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution has ordered Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani to immediately carry out 'Hudud' against the convicts of a sexual harassment case in a boys high school in Tehran.

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed regret in a statement on Tuesday over the heinous crime in one of the schools in western Tehran, saying "it was sad and regrettable. It is expedient to carry out 'Hudud' on the convicts, immediately after their trial. "

'Hudud' is an Islamic term referring to punishments which under Islamic law (shariah) are mandated and fixed by God.

On Monday, May 28, relatives of more than 40 students filed a lawsuit against a teacher in a private high school in District 2 of Tehran on charges of sexual harassment against their children. Following, security police arrested a teacher who is accused of giving cigarettes and alcoholic beverages to students, sending them pornographic videos and sexually abusing them.

Tehran Prosecutor General Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi has said the detainee has confessed to sending pornographic videos to the students, but denied any other allegations.

Early on Tuesday, Education Minister Mohammad Bat'haei also immediately ordered Ministry's special inspector to investigate the harassment case in Tehran's 2nd District boys high school. He underlined that the principal of the school has also been dismissed, following the complaints of students' relatives.

LR