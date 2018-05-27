UNHCR's Volker Turk arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Protection Volker Türk has arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a two-day visit.

His visit aims to reaffirm the UNHCR's commitment to continue cooperation with Iran as a host country to one of the largest population of refugees in the world.

During his stay, Volker Türk will meet with a group of senior representatives of refugees from the diplomatic society, as well as other humanitarian agencies, which are in cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Mr. Türk will present a report on the latest advances made in the global compact on refugees, which is an attempt to ease the pressures on host countries and enhance refugee self-reliance.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the main contributors in supporting refugees, hosting around one million Afghan refugees for some forty years.

MS/IRN82927404