Jahangiri congratulates Medvedev on securing new term as Russian PM

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice-President Jahangiri on Sun. sent a congratulatory message to Dmitry Medvedev for securing a new mandate as Russian prime minister.

In the message, Es’hagh Jahangiri voiced confidence that pragmatic cooperation would continue to grow between Iran and Russia, leading to further development of relations in various political, economic and cultural fields.

The Iranian official also said he is looking forward to promoting cooperation on regional and international issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday put forward Dmitry Medvedev for the post of prime minister. Medvedev had been prime minister since 2012. Putin was on Monday sworn in for a fourth term.

