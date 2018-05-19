Iran, Russia to establish parliamentary economic commission

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran and Russian Federation will set up Parliamentary Economic Commission.

For this purpose, a high-ranking Iranian trade and economic delegation visited High Council of Duma and Russian Federation Council.

In addition, Chairman of Iranian Parliament Economic Commission Mohammad-Reza Pour-Ebrahimi met and conferred with Dmitry Mezentsev Chairman of Economic Commission of Russian Federation Council and also members of the Commission.

Iranian Parliament is determined to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries of Iran and Russia, he said, adding, “using national currencies within the framework of bilateral monetary treaties and also application of joint digital currency in bilateral trade transactions are one of the best solutions to get rid of dollar-based transactions.”

He pointed to the meeting of deputies’ prime ministers of Eurasia Economic Union member states, which will be held in Astana of Kazakhstan this week, and added, “by signing and sealing temporary free trade agreement between Iran and Eurasia Economic Union member states, a new chapter of regional cooperation will kick off with members of Eurasia Economic Union especially with Russia.”

He went on to say that Parliament Economic Commission will throw its heavyweight on the measures taken by the government and Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in line with strengthening bilateral relationship with Russia.

Pour-Ebrahimi also met and held talk with Senator Igor Morozov Chairman of Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group and also Russian Federation Council.

In this get-together meeting, it was envisioned that Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group and Russian Federation Council along with a number of Russian economic activists will visit Iran for broadening trade and economic cooperation.

