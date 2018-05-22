Foreign journalists arrive at DPRK's Wonsan before nuke test site's dismantling

MOSCOW, May 22 (MNA) – Foreign journalists arrive at North Korea’s Wonsan to attend dismantling of the nuclear test site, Sputnik correspondent reports.

A plane with foreign journalists has arrived in the DPRK, the flight landed at the Kalma airport, which is near the city of Wonsan, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The flight departed from Beijing at about 9:40 a.m. (4:40 a.m. Moscow time). Pyongyang was indicated as the destination on the boarding passes.

A Sputnik correspondent noted that no representatives of South Korean media were on board. It was expected that journalists from Russia, the United States, Britain, China and South Korea will cover the closure of the Pyongery nuclear test site, where the DPRK has conducted its six nuclear tests.

