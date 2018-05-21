The spineless Arab world

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – The Arab world have made Israel and its new friends in the US more adventurous and avaricious with regards to the Palestinians' situation.

The Palestinian issue is mostly a humanitarian problem and all people around the world should sympathize with Palestinians who have been subjected to different kinds of injustice, humiliation, and even war crimes for very long years, yet inaction and submissiveness by the Arab world have made Israel and its new friends in the US more adventurous and avaricious.

This time, on May 14, by illegally moving Washington’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds, Donald Trump helped Israel to consolidate its robbery of Palestinian lands.

The Palestinians’ lands have been stolen one after another by Israeli occupiers who consider themselves part of the Western society and, ironically, along with their patrons in the United States have deafened the world by their claims of respect for human rights.

According to Al-Jazeera, since the 1967 war when Israel occupied East Jerusalem, the international community, as documented in a multitude of United Nations resolutions, supported the establishment of a Palestinian state on the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Through this new move, Trump not only humiliated the Arab world, he also made Arab leaders look more spineless in the eyes of the world.

The sad story is that the Arab world disgracefully boasts friendly ties with Trump’s White House and wrongfully sees its ties with the US as strategic.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, two rich Arab countries which see themselves as the leaders of the Arab world, are now acting as pawns of Trump and his family.

These two countries’ main concerns are now to drop more bombs on the fellow Arab state of Yemen and buy more and more arms from the United States because Trump is “crying out” that there is a monster called Iran which wants to destroy Arab countries altogether.

In a recent commentary, the Middle East Observer said, “today, Iran is the most practical tool used by the US to get money out of Arab countries.”

And this statement by Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit that the organization should revise ties with the US and Guatemala and other countries that are moving their embassies to Jerusalem al-Quds is just an empty word.

MNA/TT