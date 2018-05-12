Syrian Arab Army continues combating terrorism in al-Hajar al-Aswad

DAMASCUS, May 12 (MNA) – The Syrian Arab Army units continued on Friday their military operation in al-Hajar al-Aswad district, at a time when Internal Security Forces are entering the towns of Yelda, Babila, and Beit Sahem in southern Damascus.

SANA’s correspondent reported that the Syrian Arab Army units carried out precise operations on the terrorists’ dens in the northern part of al-Hajar al-Aswad, launching their offensive from several directions and inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists.

The Syrian Air Force also executed airstrikes targeting terrorists’ fortified positions and pockets in the depth of the remaining area held by terrorists.

Army units are currently surrounding the terrorists located in the north of al-Hajar al-Aswad, isolating them from the terrorists positioned in Yarmouk Camp and al-Tadamon neighborhood.

MNA/SANA