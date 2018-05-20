Reports denied on Syrian army-ISIL agreement in al-Hajar al-Aswad

DAMASCUS, May 20 (MNA) – No agreement was reached between the Syrian Arab army and ISIL terrorist organization in al-Hajar al-Aswad neighborhood in southern Damascus, a military source said in a statement to SANA.

Circulated information about an agreement are inaccurate, the source added.

Media outlets and social media activists had circulated reports they attributed to various sources that an agreement was reached with the terrorist organization to evacuate its terrorists from the neighborhood which lies on the southern outskirts of capital Damascus.

The Syrian army launched military campaign a month ago to end terrorist presence in southern Damascus, establishing control over al-Maziniyeh, al-Qadam, al-Assali, al-Joura neighborhoods and large swaths of al-Hajar al-Aswad in southern Damascus.

SANA/MNA