Velayati lands in Syria to attend 1st Islamic Unity Summit

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Senior Aide to Iranian Leader Ali Akbar Velayati arrived in Syria on Tuesday to attend the first Islamic Unity Summit and to hold talks with Syrian officials.

Ali Akbar Velayati is scheduled to discuss the latest regional developments and bilateral relations with some of Syrian authorities, and to attend the first Islamic unity Summit in Syria, due to be held today.

The visit is due simultaneously with Syria’s major victories in Eastern Ghouta and US growing pressure on the Syrian people and government and aims to secure the last political coordination of the two countries in the fight against terrorism and Takfiri groups.

Velayati will also hold talks with Syrian Science minister and other university officials about the cooperation between the two countries, particularly to establish Islamic Azad University units in Syria.

