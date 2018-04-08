How to choose a good lawyer in six steps

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Selecting a right lawyer in litigation cases is very significant, the issue of which should be taken into serious consideration.

According to the website address: IranianLawyer.info, selecting a good and appropriate lawyer may be a trivial matter for many of those who read this text. But experience has proven that sometimes human being will need an expert and competent lawyer when there is a dead end in his or her life. A person is not supposed to be charged with or commit a crime that requires presence of a lawyer, rather, this person may also refer to the court as a plaintiff and in this regard, this plaintiff may need the advice of a competent person as lawyer. So, it is natural that you should be familiar with how to refer to lawyer and how to choose an appropriate and expert lawyer as well.

But it is necessary to mention that you will not have much to do with a lawyer in non-punitive cases but whether you are accused in the criminal cases or you are sure that you are innocent, you need to select a lawyer for yourself in order to defend you with legal details.

Step 1:

First, you need to be familiar with the legal competency of your lawyer. To ensure this, you need to log on the website of Lawyers’ Association and make sure the authenticity of certificate of the lawyer. Because, in some cases, certificate of attorney is abolished as a result of illegal measures or profiteers embark on deceiving people by forging a lawyer’s decree.

Step 2:

For your legal activity to run normally, you need to choose a lawyer with good ethical manner and conduct. For example, like all other businesses, there are also unprofessional people who introduce themselves as lawyer. Here, you should be aware of this issue completely. These incompetent and inexpert lawyers extort their clients by putting legal notes and clauses and deceive them. To do this, you need to use the guidance of more than one prominent and competent lawyers and choose the best and superior lawyer among others.

Step 3:

Take advantage of reputation of lawyers and also experience of people around you. The best way to choose a competent lawyer is to use the experience of other successful people. Fruitful working experience, abiding by law and good reputation are of the salient characteristics of a lawyer, because, there are some lawyers who do not comply with the approved tariff rates and do other illegal measures in this respect.

Step 4:

As mentioned before, lawyers also need experience in addition to literacy. The field of activity of lawyer is extensive and vast. So, you should refer to a competent lawyer who has successful and good experience in lawsuit related to your legal petition and can provide you with useful advice and guidance.

Step 5:

When signing and sealing a letter of attorney, you must pay attention to the issue to what authority you are giving to your lawyer. As it was mentioned in Articles 35 and 36 of the Civil Procedures and Revolutionary Law (Civil Law), lawyer has all powers related to hearing at the court unless the client has denied them. Sometimes, according to the provisions of the cases, you will need to give all of the 14 powers to your lawyer as mentioned in the Power of Attorney and sometimes, you only need to authorize your lawyer to draw up the Power of Attorney but you must keep it in mind that the more power of your lawyer is extensive, the more power your attorney will have.

Step 6:

You should know if you are dissatisfied with performance of your defense lawyer or your attorney has committed other offenses, you can refer to the public court based in Bar Association. In this case, it is possible to receive lawyer’s fee.

