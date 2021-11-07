Iran hosts 2nd group of foreign tourists from France

As the National Headquarters to Combat and Prevent Coronavirus voted for issuing visas for tourists and then, the first group of foreign tourists arrived in Iran from Russia on November 5.

Following Russian tourists, a group of 9 French tourists arrived in Tehran on Sunday morning.

During their 15-day visit to Iran, these French tourists will visit the tourist attractions of Tehran, Hamedan, Kermanshah, Ahvaz, Shiraz, Yazd, and Isfahan while observing all health protocols.

RHM/5345738