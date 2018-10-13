Imposing sanctions needs tenable legal grounds

Speaking for the Non-Aligned Movement during a UN General Assembly sixth committee session on ways to better ensure the peaceful resolution of disputes, Iranian delegate Ali Nasimfar said NAM should play a key role in the reform process of the United Nations — reforms that aim to democratize its principal organs and ensure respect for the General Assembly’s role and authority.

The Special Charter Committee has the potential to enlighten international law and the relevancy of the Charter provisions,” he said, adding “Security Council-imposed sanctions also remain an issue of serious concern.”

Targeted sanctions may be imposed only when there is a threat to international peace or an act of aggression, in accordance with the Charter. The objectives of sanctions are not to punish the populace, he emphasized, calling for clearly defined objectives based on tenable legal grounds.

He had expected to hear more about perceived objective assessments and the methodology for assessment in the Department of Political Affair’s “Introduction and implementation of sanctions imposed by the United Nations”, as well as information on the humanitarian consequences of sanctions, he continued.

Suggesting a subtopic for the next annual Special Charter Committee debate on dispute settlement, he encouraged Member States to take part and share best practices in using mediation in the settlement of their disputes. However, he also expressed concern that some Member States were reluctant to engage in meaningful discussion on proposals.

MS/PR