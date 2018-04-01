Telegram posing security threats against Iran: MP

TEHRAN, Apr. 01 (MNA) – The Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi said that Telegram application is posing security threats against Iran.

“When UK, as a prominent western country, announces that Telegram is practically breeding ground for terrorists and countries like China and Pakistan filter the application, the important fact can be understood that Telegram, with its complicated development and design along with complex hidden background, is a practical threat exclusively for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

The Iranian senior lawmaker made the remarks on Sunday warning about the serious consequences of letting the foreign application to act as a frequent means of communication in Iran.

“Because of some security risks Telegram has been filtered in a number of countries where internal and domestic networks and applications have been put into place, and we as a prominent country should naturally be active in this regard,” asserted the Iranian legislator.

“The owner of Telegram is a Russian born Jews who has acquired a different nationality is the main director of the play who has won Benjamin Netanyahu’s acclaim as a big investor for Israel,” added Mr Boroujerdi.

“The information exchanged via Telegram is handed to UK, Germany, and the Zionist regime. So we need to win the public trust for replacing Telegram with a domestic application to meet the needs of the people for free stream of information,” highlighted the MP from the Constituency of Boroujerd.

