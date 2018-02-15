1st VP congratulates China on Lunar New Year

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iran's first vice president in a message congratulated Chinese people and prime minister on New Year, hoping the two countries would expand bilateral, regional and international relations.

The Lunar New Year, which will kick off on Feb. 16, is East Asia's most important holiday season. The festival, also known as Chinese New Year, can be described as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and even New Year's Eve rolled into one holiday, which marks the beginning of spring and the coming together of families.

In a message to Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang on Thursday, Jahangiri expressed hope that "the two sides would expand cooperation in all fields and will realize the agreements inked during meetings held between the high ranking officials of China and Iran."

He also wished health and success for Chinese prime minister and prosperity for the country's nation.

