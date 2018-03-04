Rouhani congratulates Nepali PM on appointment

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – The president congratulated the Prime Minister of Nepal on his appointment and expressed hope that the two countries' relations would be strengthened more and more in all fields of mutual interest.

President Hassan Rouhani's message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Dear Mr Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli,

Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal,

I would like to express my sincere congratulations on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

I am confident that with your Excellency's appointment, Nepal will move faster down the path to peace, stability and sustainable development. I hope that relations between the two countries strengthen more and more in various fields of mutual interest.

I pray to the Almighty for your Excellency's health and success and the people of the Democratic Republic of Nepal's prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

LR/PR