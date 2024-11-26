  1. Politics
Nov 26, 2024, 8:25 PM

What Israeli regime is doing is war crimes: Iran FM

What Israeli regime is doing is war crimes: Iran FM

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign Minister has said that the Zionist Israeli regime's actions amount to war crimes, calling for carrying out of arrest warrants for the regime's leaders immediately.

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks at the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations which was held on 25–27 November 2024 in Cascais, Portugal on Tuesday.

He lambasted the inaction and 

This item is being updated...

News ID 224955

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News